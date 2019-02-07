Share:

LAHORE - Cement sector posted double digit decline of 10.70 percent in growth in the month of January compared with corresponding month last year raising alarm bells among producers sitting on huge production capacity. Data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Wednesday reveals that the cement industry despatched 3.646 million tons in January 2019 against despatches of 4.083 million tons of the commodity despatched in January 2018. It seems that the domestic sale of the cement almost collapsed in Jan 2019 as it nosedived from 3.737 million tons in January 2018 to 3.066 million tons, showing a decline of over 17 percent. The buoyancy in exports stayed on course as exports increased by a healthy 67.27 percent. The industry exported 0.579 million tons of cement in January 2019 against exports of mere 0.347 million tons exported in January 2018. For the first time this fiscal the domestic consumption posted nominal decline in the South as well, while the downslide in the Northern region of the country continued unabated.