LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accorded approval for launching Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) programme in southern Punjab districts.

It has been decided to introduce SIC in Rajanpur district during the third week of this month, says a handout issued here on Wednesday.

In this regard, the chief minister said that people of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Muzaffargarh districts would also be issued SIC to facilitate them at their doorsteps.

The government provided the treatment facility of all diseases through this card and expenditures of transportation from residence to hospital and vice versa would also be given, he added.

The CM said, “Sehat Insaf Card is a great gift for the people of Punjab as masses are being provided best healthcare facilities by the PTI government.” Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the salient features of Sehat Insaf Card.

PSL arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government would make best arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL-IV) matches to be played in the provincial capital Lahore besides ensuring foolproof security to the players.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting here which reviewed arrangements and security related matters of Pakistan Super League-IV in detail.

The Punjab government will extend all possible support to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) besides arranging best facilities for cricket lovers, he added.

He directed the authorities concerned that match related arrangements be made better than previous year and all the line departments should perform their duties with best coordination.Usman Buzdar hoped that people would enjoy international standard cricket and the soft image of the country would also be promoted.

Committees for PSL

Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtiba Piracha has constituted two committees for monitoring arrangement for PSL. The commissioner is convener of the committees and Mayor Mubashar Javed is co-convener. He announced the decision at a meeting that was attended by DC Saliha Saeed, CTO Lahore Liaquat Ali, SP Security Faisal Shehzad and other officials concerned.

He said a control room would be set up at Gaddafi Stadium, CCTV cameras would be installed across the city and a special shuttle service would be launched for cricket fans.

He said Rescue 1122 would submit its plan within two days and five major hospitals would be kept on high alert during match days.