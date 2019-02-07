Share:

USF awards contract to Jazz

ISLAMABAD (PR): Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded a contract worth Rs192 million to Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, Jazz. This contract has been awarded by USF under its Broadband for Sustainable Development Programme. As part of the deal, Jazz will work towards providing mobile broadband access to people of North Waziristan Agency, Frontier Region Bannu and Frontier Region Lakki Marwat. Chief Executive Officer - Universal Service Fund, Rizwan Mustafa Mir signed the contract with Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer - Jazz.

Chief guest of the ceremony, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing the audience, stated that with constant dedication and devotion, Ministry of IT and Telecom had achieved yet another significant connectivity milestone. He also added that with such projects, Ministry for IT through USF would continue to work towards achieving the mission of broadband penetration across the country to facilitate the people in rural regions. He said that in addition to broadband infrastructure, he expected USF to launch new e-services and m-services to facilitate digital lifestyle adoption for the people of Pakistan.

AdAsia 2019 organisers lauded

LAHORE (PR): Federal Minster of Information & Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has extended his greetings to the organisers of AdAsia 2019. In a message to the organising committee of the 31st Asian Advertising Congress, the minister stated that the holding of this landmark event in Lahore later this year is a moment of pride and honour for Pakistan. He said that the congress will not only provide an opportunity to bring together creative minds from across the region and beyond but will also enable sharing of knowledge and learnings amongst the delegates.

Sprite announces historic partnership with 4 teams for PSL 2019

LAHORE (PR): Sprite, the world’s leading lemon-lime flavored soft drink, is bringing its crisp, thirst-quenching taste to the 4th edition of the Pakistan Super League, by partnering with four franchises in the tournament, namely Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Pakistan Super League 2019 is scheduled to be played from 14th February till 17th March 2019, with a total of 34 matches, out of which 8 matches will be played in Pakistan.

The historic partnership was announced at a press conference in Karachi.

Faysal Bank collaborates with CEIF IMSciences

KARACHI (PR): Faysal Bank has joined hands with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) department of Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) for the promotion of Islamic banking through funding their project “Islamic Banking Awareness, Scholarship, and Research”. The collaboration between Faysal Bank and IMSciences CEIF hopes to further develop Islamic banking research, education, and industry.

The project will give out scholarships to deserving students enrolled in Islamic Banking and Finance programs at CEIF IMSciences.

Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO FaysalBank, commented “We are committed to transforming into a full-fledged Islamic banking financial institution over the next few years. Our partnership with CEIF IMSciences is a step towards the growth of Islamic banking in Pakistan. Our aim is to facilitate the youth and empower them to play their part efficiently in the fast growing Islamic banking industry”.

German envoy lauds

PM’s efforts for cancer patients’ treatment

ISLAMABAD (PR): German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler recently took to twitter to laud Prime Minister Imran Khan for working towards provision of treatment to cancer patients in the country. “My heart goes to all those who suffer from cancer. Best treatment must be given,” he said in a tweet. He recalled his visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and praised the people, including the prime minister for working for the cure of the disease.

Philip Morris wins awards

KARACHI (PR): Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), has won the annual Corporate Social Responsibility award for the fourth consecutive year, being recognized under ‘Community Development & Services’ for their Summer Schools Program, and ‘Women Welfare, Empowerment & Development’ for their Mobile Health Clinics Program, at the 11th International CSR Summit 2019, organized by the ‘National Forum for Environment and Health’ (NFEH).

The Summer Schools Program and Mobile Health Clinics Program were both carried out during 2018 with major presence in tobacco-growing areas, with PMPKL farmers’ footprint.

Summer Schools is a program to eliminate child labor from tobacco farms during peak crop season, while Mobile Health clinics is a unique program providing standard health services to under-privileged women and other community members.

The prestigious awards recognize PMPKL’s consistent efforts to make a positive impact on the communities it operates in, through its community-development endeavors and social-uplift initiatives.

The awards were distributed among the winners, by the President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) – Sardar Masood Khan, in the presence of the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

During the NFEH CSR Summit, numerous corporate leaders, CSR experts, government officials, ambassadors and other stakeholders shared their wisdom and ideas through insightful presentations and speeches. More than 50 large companies participated in this forum to create awareness and suggest remedies for various social challenges such as education, health, environment, etc.

Realme available in mobile phone markets

LAHORE (PR): Realme is available in mobile phone markets across pakistan after record breaking sales on Daraz, the official online supplier of Realme products; it ranks as number 1 mobile brand in online sales market in Pakistan. Following the overwhelming market response from online sales, Realme C1 handheld devices has been made available in all leading offline markets from 31st January, 2019 for Rs. 18999.