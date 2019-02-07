Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court, initiating action against fake witnesses on Wednesday summoned Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Sahiwal, involved in recording false testimony in a murder case.

A three-member Bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, directed City Police Officer (CPO) to make sure the appearance of the accused before the court on February 22.

The top court, while giving benefit of doubt to the accused in murder case, acquitted Zoor Awar after passing seven years. The Chief Justice observed that due to the fake witness Muhammad Arshad, “the accused had to spend seven years behind the bars, then why we should not initiate this virtue by taking action against him.”

Justice Khosa remarked that “I am surprised that how trial court awarded death sentence and High Court converted it into life imprisonment, on the basis of such fake witnesses, whether lower courts are unable to testify the testimonies.”

He said that “volunteer who is the witness in the case is a witness of the police and got injuries on arm according to the FIR, then later that injury

was converted into fire.”

Moreover, his medical was conducted after passing three days, he added.

The CJP observed that nobody was hurt according to to 161 statements and all witnesses said that they never saw or listened any fire at that night. Despite the fact, lower court awarded death sentence, which was shocking, he added. Subsequently, the court summoning the alleged fake witness on February 22, passed the acquittal orders for Zoor Awar.