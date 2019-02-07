Share:

KARACHI - A suspected street criminal gunned down when he was trying to rob a union council chairman in the outskirts of a city.

The incident took place near Behns Colony Mor within the limits of Shah Latif police station. Reacting on information, police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident.

According to police officials, the two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to rob UC chairman Rahim Shah, adding that Shah offered resistance on a robbing bid, upon which the suspects tried to flee. The UC chairman shot and injured one of the suspects while they were trying to flee. The injured suspect was being transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injures. The police officials said that the UC chairman killed the suspect while using his licensed pistol, adding that the suspect’s body was later shifted to morgue for identification. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, a young man died in a road mishap in Federal B Area. Police said that the accident took place near Naseerabad within the limits of Gulberg police station when a speedy car hit a motorcyclist. As a result of accident, a young man who was later identified as 26-year-old Umair Ali, son of Ahmed Ali was critically injured. The injured was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he breathed his last.

Police said that deceased was a resident of Block 6, Federal B Area and the accident took place when two cars were busy in racing and one of the car drivers hit a motorcyclist. The police reached the site and arrested the car driver. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

13 suspects arrested

Sindh Rangers Wednesday claimed to have arrested 13 suspects including an alleged target killer affiliated with a political party.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the troops conducted a raid on a tip-off at North Nazimabad area and arrested a suspect identified as Asif alias Alto. The spokesperson said that the suspect arrested was affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was involved in various cases of target killings of Lyari gangsters.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested 12 more suspects during a series of raids conducted in parts of a city including Aziz Bhatti, al-Falah, Korangi, Ferozabad and Saudabad areas. The suspects arrested included Wasim Iqbal, Abdur Rehman, Shahzaib, Noor Ali, Asad Ahmed, Samiuddun, Farooq, Haris, Mumtaz, Yousuf, Ghulam Nabi and Altaf Hussain. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and drug peddling. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

2 drug traffickers held in Karachi

Jamshed Quarter police Karachi held two drug dealers and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from their possession.

Police during a search operation near Lasbela Chowk arrested two drug trafficker Siraj alias tota and Iftikhar alias Affi and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from his possession.

Police have shifted the suspected to an undisclosed place for interrogation. According to police suspects were already held many times before this in different crimes.