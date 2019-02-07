Share:

Lahore - EN EM Estate and Barry’s registered victories in the Honda Polo Cup 2019 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, EN EM Estate outpaced Olympia/Momin Ghee by 6-2. Bilal Haye was top scorer with two goals from the winning side, which had two goals handicap, while his teammates Agha Musa Ali Khan and Omar Asjad Malhi contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Nicolas Corti scored one goal each.

Agha Musa started the match with a field goal to give EN EM Estate 1-0 lead in the first chukker while Bilal Haye doubled the lead in the second chukker by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully. The only goal of the third chukker was slammed in by Olympia/Momin Ghee when Nicolas fired in a field goal to make it 2-1.

The charged-up fourth and last chukker saw EN EM Estate scoring two goals as against one by Olympia to make it 4-2. Omar Malhi and Bilal Haye pumped in one goal each for EN EM Estate while Ahmed Zubair struck one for Olympia. At the close of the play, EN EM Estate were enjoying 4-2 lead while with two goals handicap, they won the match by 6-2.

In the second match of the day, Barry’s beat Newage/Diamond Paints by 8-5. George Meyrick emerged as hero of the day for Barry’s as he hammered seven out of eight goals scored by his team so far. The remaining one came from Raja Mikael Sami. From the losing side, Salvador Ulloa and Hissam Ali Hyder banged in a brace each while Shah Shamyl Alam hit one goal.

Barry’s opened their account through two back-to-back goals by George Meyrick to have 2-0 lead. Newage bounced back well in the second chukker by banging in a brace - one each by Shah Shamyl and Salvador - to level the score at 2-2. Barry’s then took 3-2 lead through George Meyrick but the lead couldn’t last long as Salvador again equalized the score at 3-3. George Meyrick then fired in a field goal to provide Barry’s 4-3 lead before the end of the chukker.

In the third chukker, Hissam replaced injured Salvador and made an impressive entry by converting a 60-yard penalty to square the things at 4-4. Barry’s then fought back well by smashing in two back-to-back goals - both by George Meyrick - to have a 6-4 edge once again.

In the fourth and last chukker, Hissam once again displayed qyality polo and added one more goal in his team’s tally to reduce the margin to 6-5. Barry’s then made a strong comeback by pumping in two consecutive goals to finish the chukker at 8-5 lead. The lead remained intact till the end, thus Barry’s emerged as winners.