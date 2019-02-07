Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair federal cabinet meeting to discuss a 21-point agenda on Thurday.

The cabinet will review the political and economic situation in the country.

It will be briefed over the gas overbilling to domestic consumers by Petroleum Minister and problems faced by potato growers by Food Minister.

The cabinet will be briefed monthly regarding prices of food items. The meeting also will review the performance of various ministries while the premier will take the members into confidence over future endeavors.

Further, the meeting will endorse the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).