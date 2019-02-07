Share:

peshawar - Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of the provincial government to ensure supply of wheat to flour mills as per their quota aimed to fulfil the food requirement in the province.

The demand was made by PFMA provincial chairman, Haji Muhammad Tariq while chairing the executive body meeting of the association here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by PFMA central chairman, Naeem Butt, and number of flour millers. The meeting thoroughly discussed existing situation of wheat in the province.

The association central chairman Naeem Butt while speaking on the occasion criticised the incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Lodhi for his tall claims of eradicating corruption in the provincial food department and becoming self-sufficient in wheat, saying here the situation is completely against it.

He said that it does not make difference to become self-sufficient by supplying less wheat to flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that many flour mills had closed down due to non-provision of wheat as per their fixed quota. Butt said that the government subsidy on wheat was being misused, which inflicted huge financial losses to provincial exchequer, but neither of the government nor NAB authority took any notice of it.

The meeting urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure supply of wheat to flour mills as per their given quota. It also feared that all flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be shut down, if the situation persisted. The meeting further said that flour millers are being faced with huge financial losses in the current circumstances.

On the occasion, the PFMA Provincial chairman, Haji Tariq also urged the provincial food department to supply wheat to flour mills as per quota without any further delay. He also informed that the flour mills in Swat and Malakand were also being faced with financial crisis due to less supply of wheat to them. He said that flour millers were compelled to procure wheat from Punjab.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan belongs to Malakand Division, so he should take notice of the existing wheat crisis in the region.

NAB launches campaign against illegal tax collection

National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide relief to general public has launched a campaign against illegal tax collection.

As per details, illegal toll tax is being collected by some individuals posing as Peshawar Development Authority appointed tax collectors, in gross violation of law and causing public nuisance. The tax collection was reported to DC Peshawar by PDA. However, no action was taken. National Accountability Bureau took cognizance of the matter and after thorough probe; the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was asked to take strict actions.

General public is advised not to pay any toll tax at the check post illegally established. General public is further advised to report to the concerned authorities if they are deprived of their right to passage without paying tax.