A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers and Editors Forum and Pakistan Journalists Forum called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to Radio Pakistan, President said free and independent media is a precious asset in developed societies. He said responsibility of the media is essential along with its independence. Responsible media reforms itself in case of missteps.

Appreciating the role of media in Pakistan, the President said media is dispensing its duties freely and in a much better way than Indian media.

He said media can assess the outlook of future through an effective campaign. Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan has embarked on a path of development and governance will be made transparent and effective.