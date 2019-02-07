Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab government and state life insurance on Wednesday inked an agreement for implementation of Sehat Sahulat programme in the province.

The agreement was signed here at ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

Statement issued by ministry said that the programme will provide healthcare cards to six million families in province.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Federal Minister for National Health Services, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, Zaheer Abbas Malik, on behalf of Government of Punjab, signed the contract to implement Sehat Sahulat Programme in all districts of Punjab.

On this occasion Federal Minister briefed that this scheme will bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to poorest and under privileged marginalised population of Pakistan.

In the end he thanked all the participants of the ceremony for witnessing this important landmark incidence and assured that Ministry, under his supervision, will work day and night to assure the success of this program in providing benefits to the people of Pakistan.

Through this Social Health Protection initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs720,000 from empanelled hospitals.

Through this programme, government of Punjab will provide “Sehat Insaf Cards” to around 6 million families of Punjab who are living below international poverty line of US two dollars per day.

The indoor health care services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from hospital. There is provision of burial support as Rs10,000 per death (if occur in hospital).

There is facility of Inter Provincial and Inter District Portability for availing free of cost services from any empanelled hospital across Pakistan.