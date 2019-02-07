Share:

LAHORE - PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government’s NRO narrative has failed miserably which was why it had resorted to political point scoring over three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s health issue which is a reflection of their shallow-mindedness.

In a statement, Marriyum said the controversial Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching a malicious campaign through his inept puppets in Punjab against the former elected Prime Minister’s genuine health concerns. While, the provincial and Federal Information Ministers were diving to deeper lows to please their masters and prove themselves more loyal than the king, she said.

Right from daybreak, the lying contest starts between all the government spokespersons, she said.

Minister Information Fawad Chadhry desperately needs to worry about saving his newfound job in his newfound party instead of worrying about PML-N, she added.

She said that when the PTI failed to prove any corruption on Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, they had resorted to attacking their health.

The former Information Minister said that the medical treatment being given to the PML-N leadership was based on the diagnosis by panels of expert doctors and were not just some wishes and fancies of anyone.

Marriyum lambasted the government and questioned as to why Nawaz was sent to a hospital which was not even in-line with the dignosis recommended by the panel of doctors.

A heart patient was sent to a hospital which didn’t even specialise in that field, she added.

Marriyum said that the government was furious because their NRO narrative had failed miserably and because they know they can never be half as good at governance and public service as Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.