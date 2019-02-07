Share:

Manchester City's 2-0 win away to Everton on Wednesday saw Pep Guardiola's side accomplish something which looked virtually impossible just over a month ago - returning to the top of the Premier League.

On December 29, Manchester City were ten points behind Liverpool, but at Goodison Park, an Aymeric Laporte header and a late finish from Gabriel Jesus lifted them above the Reds, albeit having played a game more.

In an interview published by Sky Sports on Thursday, Guardiola admitted that being "back on the top of the table is good."

However, the Manchester City coach added that he had little time to enjoy the sensation, as his side face a difficult Premier League game at the weekend at home to Chelsea.

"I don't think too much about it really. We have an incredible test next Sunday, [and then] the [FA] Cup and Champions League start again, so I don't think much about being first or second."

City's goals on Wednesday were their 113th and 114th of the season in all competitions, and a glance at their forthcoming matches in the Premier League suggests that Guardiola's men could have a slightly easier run than Liverpool.

Chelsea did defeat City at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, but have struggled recently, with coach Mauricio Sarri bemoaning his apparent inability to motivate his players. Then, following the FA Cup fifth round, in which they face fourth-tier side Newport County, City will entertain West Ham before visiting Bournemouth and then playing a home game against Watford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, play Bournemouth at home, before a visit to Old Trafford to face their bitter rivals Manchester United, who are currently in a rich vein of form. They then play Watford at Anfield, before crossing Stanley Park to play local rivals Everton in the Liverpool derby.

Meanwhile, both teams tackle German opponents upon the resumption of the Champions League, with Liverpool playing Bayern Munich and City taking on Schalke 04.

"A month ago, we could have gone ten points behind. Four or five days ago, we could have been seven and now we're top."

"It's a lesson not to give up. Many things are going to happen," said Guardiola ahead of what promises to be a fascinating month.