Rana Faisal Masood, Director Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment program of Pakistan Kidney and Lever Institute (PKLI) said during a visit to Lodhran Hepatitis Prevention Centre here the other day.

During the visit, Dr Faisal Masood talked to patients visiting the centre and inspected medical store and other units of the centre.

While talking to the mediamen, Dr Faisal Masood said that eradication of hepatitis is the first and foremost priority of the government, adding that the government’s commitment towards prevention and treatment of hepatitis can be gauged from the fact that eight PKLI hepatitis prevention centres are functioning in South Punjab alone wherein 105,000 patients have been registered.

“So for, treatment of 17,000 patients and PCR of 8,000 patients have been completed,” he informed, adding that the remaining patients would get treatment, medicine and other facilities in Lodhran centre in the next 10 to 15 days.

He claimed that the government attaches great importance to the eradication of the deadly disease from Pakistan and hectic efforts are being made in this regard. Dr Faisal Masood said that patients visiting Lodhran Centre are being provided with better facilities and patients comments about Staff’s behaviour has brought him joy and satisfaction. He appreciated the staff’s performance.

In-charge PKLI Lodhran Centre Dr Naveed Iqbal Khan and Admin Officer Ateequr Rehman were also present on the occasion.