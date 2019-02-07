Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Wednesday said he could not even think of leaving the country.

He was talking to media at the airport after he was stopped from proceeding abroad.

The former prime minister said he had been appearing before the courts during the legal proceedings of specific cases.

Gilani said he intended to go to Seoul (South Korea) via Bangkok, and added he had informed the court about his scheduled visit. He said relevant official departments were also informed about his planned foreign visits, like his visit to Nepal to participate in Asia Pacific Conference 45 days ago.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday condemned the episode in which Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was barred from going abroad at Lahore airport.

In a statement issued by PPP Secretariat in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto said restricting movements of any citizen was tantamount to violating the fundamental rights.

Bilawal asked for remedial steps to allow Yousaf Raza Gilani travel abroad. Bilawal said the PPP would play its role for active opposition in the Parliament.