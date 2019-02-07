Share:

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Malik Rab Nawaz visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and highlighted various issues of their market that needed urgent attention of CDA.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Jinnah Super was one of the important commercial centers of Islamabad where foreign clients also used to visit for shopping and stressed that CDA should address key issues of market on priority.

He said that MCI has issued licenses for setting up Khokhas on green belts due to which Jinnah Super was facing many problems and urged that MCI should revise its policy.

FPCCI Capital Office Vice President Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi said that being Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner ICT, Amir Ali Ahmed was in a better position to resolve issues of business community and urged that he should focus on better development of all markets in the federal capital including Jinnah Super.

Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and ICCI Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that CDA had developed an underground parking in Jinnah Super by spending millions of rupees, but due to lack of facilities, parking was still unutilized. They stressed that CDA should provide lights, security guards, sanitation staff and other facilities to make the parking operational.