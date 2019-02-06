Share:

Oxygen is being finished by cutting trees. Now the atmosphere is full of Carbon dioxide. The CO2 is increasing by human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.

This increase of CO2 and other long-lived greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere has produced the current episode of global warming. Now people are fighting with each other, I do not know about World war 3 but the World War 4 will be against Carbon dioxide. Earth hates human, because animals are also creatures of earth, but they are not destroying it.

So, please love your land and stop

cutting trees.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE,

Turbat, January 20.