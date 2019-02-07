Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Durrani while talking exclusively to this correspondent confirmed Wednesday that action had been taken on The Nation stories regarding irrelevant persons residing in Pakistan Sports Board premises.

“There are two categories of such persons. I first category, there are near and dear ones of PSB employees and second are those, who had hired houses from PSB employees. In both cases, this is purely illegal and the IPC minister during her visit to the PSB had taken strict notice and order immediate report while she also ordered installation of electricity, sui gas metres in the PSB residential colony without any further delays. Those employees, who are taking house rent and also residing inside PSB colony had to vacate either residences or had to forfeit allowances.” He said inquiry had also been ordered against the contractor, who started maintenance/renovation work at Liaqat Gymnasium and the minister had given strict orders in this regard that those who found guilty should face the consequences.

He said he had held a detailed meeting with DG PSB, Arif Ibrahim and other DDGS and concerned persons in this regard and Arif will handle all these issues and will ensure that orders of the minister being implemented in true letter and spirit.

He said the federations always demand financial help but when they were asked to provide audit report of last 5 years, they use every trick in their pocket to not provide records.

Akbar said there were 39 federations affiliated with Pakistan Sports Board who receive annual grants and maximum facilities. “Despite highly limited resources, we bear their expenditures of foreign visits and in return, look at majority of the federations results. They fail to produce even ordinary results, when it comes to international competitions. Look at Pakistan Cricket Board. They generate funds and never rely on the government. These federations should also adopt the same model and generate funds within their resources and involve private sector. The government is ready to provide as much as it could but federations must not entirely dependent on the PSB and the IPC for funds.”

He said it was also decided in the meeting to extend PSB facilities, dissemination to various educational institutions to avail sports facilities, exploration of revenue generation and up gradation of sports facilities for public use and making the PSB a self sustainable state of the art sports facility as without up grading our facilities we can’t generate funds. “We never charge a single penny from affiliated or even those federations and associations, who want to conduct events in the PSB premises. But we must charge from private parties, like witness in any other country to ensure the facilities are properly maintained and without depending solely on government.”

He said it was also decided in the meeting to focus on starting coaching classes in the PSB and hiring of top instructors and facilitation of sportsmen he also reviewed the progress of maintenance and up gradation work as initiated on the directives of Dr Fahmida, who personally visited various facilities at PSB and directed to improve dilapidated condition of grounds, tracks and indoor sports facilities.

“I also ascertained the progress on hockey ground up gradation and provision of new Astroturf’s at seven hockey venues already approved. The progress review meetings will be held periodically to keep the track of maintenance and up gradation of sports facilities at PSB, as installation of each Astroturf of top quality at least costs around RS 70 million. It was decided to start the process as early as possible, it will not only help Pakistan Hockey Federation in starting training camps at these state of the art Astroturf’s and it will also help the youth to start playing hockey again. As far as annual grants and starting of training camps are concerned, we are waiting for PM Task Force recommendations and as soon as we get the go ahead, we will provide grants and camps will be entertained like the past,” Durrani concluded.