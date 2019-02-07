Share:

ISLAMABAD - A popular Islamic calligrapher from the United Kingdom, Sonia, on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented her piece of art work.

In her piece of art work, she had drawn a sketch of the Prime Minister emblazoned with the national anthem. Sonia’s art works had earned huge popularity on the social media and through the social media, she had requested to call on the Prime Minister, PM Office media wing in a press release said. Especially, for this purpose, she had arrived Pakistan via Qatar. Talking to the Prime Minister, she said that she was greatly influenced with his political career and vision. Sonia also expressed her resolve to continue her efforts for projecting the image of New Pakistan abroad with her art works.