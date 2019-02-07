Share:

The legendary Jahangir Khan has stepped into the sports world to lift the glory of all sports in Pakistan.

This time, he is into the ring not as a player but as a consultant to a sports infrastructure builder to install sports facilities across the country and make Pakistan a ‘Sports Power House’ in collaboration with government and international bodies.

Jahangir Khan said at a contract signing ceremony with TS Builders that better sports facilities made better sportsmen. “I believe this is the perfect partnership that will help me achieve my vision,” he said of the TS Builders that has built over 400 squash courts across Pakistan and Internationally besides installing artificial football and hockey fields and over 150 synthetic tennis court.

Under the plan, international standards infrastructure will be laid in big and small cities to promote sports and players.

Jahangir Khan holds the highest sportsman rank in Pakistan and has made the country proud by being the only athlete in the world to achieve several milestones such as winning World Amateur Championships (aged 15), being the youngest ever World Open Champion (aged 17), winning the British Open Championship 10 times in succession (1982–1991), being six-times World Open Champion, being the first player to win World Open Championships without dropping a game, and playing the second longest match in the squash history - 2.46 hrs.