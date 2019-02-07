Share:

CHAGHI - One-day meeting of Pak-Iran permanent border committee held in Taftan on Wednesday and officials of both sides have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to secure the two-way border.

Iranian delegation led by Col Ibrahim Janti met with Pakistani delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Fateh Khan Khajjak in the meeting.

Both countries’ representatives have agreed on joint patrolling to prevent drugs and human trafficking across the borders. Iranian officials appreciated the Pakistan efforts for peace and thanked for safe recovery of five Iranian border guards who were abducted from the Pak-Iran border. They hoped that Pakistan would try to recover the rest of seven Iranian border guards.

Pakistan’s officials assured them that all resources will be utilized for the recovery of Iranian guards at any cost. In the joint declaration, representatives of both the countries made consensus to prevent drugs and human trafficking across the borders.