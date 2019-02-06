Share:

Gujranwala-The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped minor girl and arrested the accused within 10 hours of the incident.

RPO while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday informed that accused Muhammad Ali kidnapped eight-year-old Aman when she was going to school from People’s Colony. Later, the accused made a phone call to parents of the minor girl and demanded Rs2.5 million as ransom for her release.

As soon as the girl’s parents contacted the police about the incident, the People’s Colony Police after registration of a case started investigation and traced the accused and kidnapped girl within 10 hours. The RPO further said that during preliminary investigation, the accused had confessed that he had been involved in kidnapping incidents in the past.