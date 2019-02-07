Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today formally planted a sapling in the lawn of Governors House, Peshawar.

Governor Shah Farman, Corps Commander Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai were also present at the occasion. After the event the chief minister in a message stated that the importance of tree plantation is undisputed. His government introduced an international model for the tree plantation in the province during its previous tenure that was the billion tree tsunami recognised at all levels, he added.

The chief minister underlined the need for mass awareness for the tree plantation adding that it was indispensable for the survival of humanity. Therefore, we should focus on tree plantation that should become part of our culture, he added.

He said that trees have good impact on our social and economic life in multiple ways adding that it is necessary to have mass scale tree plantation in order to avert the negative impacts of environmental degradation, soil erosion and other natural calamities.

Mehmood Khan said the government was spending reasonable resources on the tree plantation therefore we should make tree plantation a part of our culture in order to overcome the environmental challenges.

He called upon the people, formers and all segments of the society to take active part in the national cause of mass scale tree plantation in the province.