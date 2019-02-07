Share:

Lahore - The seventh edition of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is all set to begin at Alhamra Arts Centre on February 22.

Noted literary figures including Leila Aboulela, Eugene Rogan, Ayesha Jalal, Spiro Pollalis, Katherine Schofield, Francesca Orsini, Anissa Helou, Harriet Sandys, Rick Stroud, Mirza Waheed, Sanam Maher, Emily Hannam and Jamal Mahjoub will participate in three-day event.

Last year’s home edition featured Booker winner Ben Okri, Pulitzer winner Paul Salopek, Lucknow-based Urdu novelist Anis Ashfaq, Emmy winner Riz Ahmed, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, author and presenter Reza Aslan.

The first edition of LLF kicked off in February 2013 with the return of author and activist Tariq Ali to the Pakistani stage. The LLF has taken Pakistani voices and perspectives to audiences abroad. It has held three editions in New York, most recently in May, in association with Asia Society and its Creative Voices of Muslim Asia initiative. And it has hosted three editions in London, most recently in October, in collaboration with the British Library.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai appeared at the 2017 LLF in London for the global launch of her book Malala’s Magic Pencil. LLF explores the dialogue and interface between literature and the arts that shape our cultural, social, economic, and political frameworks. The festival aims to bring together, discuss, and celebrate the diverse and pluralistic literary traditions of Lahore-a city of the arts, activism, and big ideas. LLF features discussions on a variety of subject’s fiction and nonfiction writing, music, painting, filmmaking, architecture, politics to reclaim and employ Lahore’s rich and varied literary traditions.