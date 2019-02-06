Share:

HAFIZABAD-Local citizens particularly students of different schools and colleges, pedestrians, housewives and motorists have strongly condemned the attempt of pushcart owners to resurface on the busy roads and intersections in connivance with the mafia including some employees of Municipal Committee which used to extract thousands of rupees from them on a daily basis.

It may be mentioned that former Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, ex-DC Saleha Saeed in consultation with the traders union, citizens and members of the civil society had decided to remove traffic mess on the busiest roads of the city to relieve the passes-by and motorists of unnecessary hardship and inconvenience about a year back. Consequently, all encroachments on the fixed red zones have been removed within fortnight and the roads were expanded. They citizens' particularly male and female students and housewives had heaved a sigh of relief by removing the traffic hazards. The pushcart owners were not deprived of their livelihood due to the anti-encroachment campaign and they were allowed to park their pushcarts in the two old (deserted) grain markets in the city and other non-important roads but now they have again resurfaced on the red zones area by hook and crook or with the connivance of the mafia including some officials of MC and traffic police.

The citizens have called upon the Chief Minister of the Punjab and Commissioner Gujranwala to order the district administration and civic authorities not to bow to the uncalled for pressure of the mafia and the encroachers and to launch vigorous anti-encroachment drive to facilitate the citizens, particularly girl students and female shoppers as well as to ensure success of the vision of the present government (Green & Clean Pakistan).

DOG BITE INCIDENTS

Several incidents of rat-bites and dog-bites have been reported from different localities of the city and suburban areas. The invasion of rats and pye dogs have made the lives of citizens miserable as big size rats not only damage the food grains and other edibles but also bite them during the nights and people pass sleepless nights due to this menace.

The citizens had brought to the notice of the authorities several times in the past but they leant deaf ears and have taken no step to eliminate rats and cull the pye dogs. According to experts, the dog-bites is also very dangerous but the rat-bites can cause fatal disease (plague). They have called upon the concerned authorities to take serious notice of the sad state of affairs and ensure launching of result-oriented campaign to eliminate the menace of rats and stray dogs.