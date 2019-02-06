Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Two robbers looted Rs1.4 million from two persons near Adda Khanpur here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mir Gull and Karam Ellahi, residents of Tibba Ghareeb Shah withdrew cash amounting to Rs1.65 million from Habib Bank Old grain market branch and left the bank on their motorcycle.

As they reached railway overhead bridge near Adda Khanpur, two suspects, riding 125 motorcycle intercepted them at gunpoint and demanded the money. But Mir Gull resisted upon which one of the robbers opened fire injuring him. The robbers looted Rs1.4 million and easily escaped on the busy road. An amount of Rs250,000, however, remained safe because that was in a pocket of the Shalwar. The injured Mir Gull was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital. Three incidents of robbery have been occurred during past two months in which robbers snatched millions of rupees from the persons who were going with cash taken from the banks.

PRO to DPO Zeeshan Randhawa informed that the police have registered FIR of the incident and police are collecting CCTV footage to trace and arrest the criminals.