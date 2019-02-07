Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has directed to complete ongoing development schemes in health sector in given time in order to facilitate the people of Sindh.

This she said while presiding over a meeting on Annual Development Projects Schemes for Financial Year 2019-20 here in her office on Wednesday.

Additional Director Mohsin A Shaikh, Abdul Jabbar Director and other officers also attended the meeting. In the meeting as many 73 new schemes for year 2019-20 at the cost of RS 11840 millions were discussed in details.

It was decided in the meeting that certain District Headquarter Hospitals would be provided CT Scans and MRI machines to provide health care facilities at the door steps of the people.

RO / Filteration Plants would also be installed wherever they were needed most. It was further decided that an excellent 300 beded hospital would be established in Sukkur that was the second largest city after Hyderabad.

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho stressed upon strengthening of Monitoring and Surveillance of Health Systems to enhance working capacity of the health staff.

She asked to establish Family Welfare Centres in Hospitals while it was agreed upon to hire Professor level medical experts and Nutritionists and diabeticians on market based packages.

“Security and Surveillance System at all civil and other big hospitals to be improved and safety must be provided to the staff working in these hospitals “, She concluded.