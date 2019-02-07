Share:

A high level meeting was held at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Headquarters Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman NAB Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal and attended by Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations, DG NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

It may be recalled that the Chairman NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT), headed by DG NAB, Rawalpindi in pursuant of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It was decided that the chairman NAB would himself supervise CIT. CIT had started workings as per law. The meeting held on Thursday reviewed the preliminary report of Fake accounts case of CIT, besides analyzing progress in various cases.

The meeting devised a comprehensive strategy and constituted various teams. Some teams were asked to record statements in light of evidence from Karachi and some have been assigned work at NAB headquarters.

The meeting discussed transferring of fake accounts case under 16-A from Banking court KARACHI to accountability courts Islamabad.

Chairman NAB directed to implement the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan letter and spirit by using all resources as per law.

Chairman NAB said that NAB believes in taking the investigations to its logical conclusion in light fo law and concrete evidence. He urged media to kindly avoid speculations regarding Fake Accounts Cases.