KARACHI - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB said that Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, had illegally bought a plot in Nehr Khyam area of Clifton, Karachi.

The anti-graft body said the suspect had inflicted loss upon the national exchequer by illegitimately allotting the plot. A banking court on January 19 had issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on an application filed by Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed seeking post-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

The applicants through their counsel had contended before the court that the agency had failed to produce evidence to corroborate charges against them. “FIA has been taking action against us on political basis.” They, therefore, pleaded to the court to grant them bail. PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, close aide Anwar Majeed and others are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

5 NAB prosecutors resume office

As many as five prosecutors of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi region, who had recently resigned, have resumed their offices after receiving assurances from higher authority regarding fulfilling their demands, The Nation has learned.

The NAB prosecutors including Zahid Hussain Baladi, Razzaq Dino Kalhoro, Kailash Askhok Vaswani, Niaz Hussain Merani, and Hamayun Hanifhave decided to rejoin their offices by accepting the fresh contract on the assurances as extended by the DG NAB Karachi. According to a source, before signing the fresh contract, the prosecutors had a meeting with DG NAB and briefed him about their grievances and also informed him about the reasons of their resignation. The NAB higher authority gave them assurance to address their grievances and fulfill their demands, and also asked them to resume their duties.

Following the assurance from the NAB authority, the prosecutors have signed fresh contract and will resume their duties from Thursday (today). On January 31, the NAB prosecutors collectively tendered their resignation as a protest over new contract offered to them. The prosecutors demanded of the government to raise their salaries and perks. They demanded for equal perks which were provided to that of AG Sindh or the Office of the Attorney General.

Earlier, three NAB prosecutors including Munsif Jan, Yasir Mughal, and Naseem Malik of Sindh chapter Munsif Jan, Yasir Mughal, and Naseem Malik had tendered their resignations on October 1.

They were representing the anti-graft body in high-profile corruption cases including the investigations into alleged corruption by former minister Sharjeel Memon, the Port Qasim and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) corruption probe.