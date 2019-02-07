Share:

Lahore - Punjab Senior Minister and PTI leader Aleem Khan, who was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore yesterday, will be presented before an accountability court today for his physical remand by the bureau.

The accountability watchdog is expected to seek 15-day physical remand of Punjab senior minister to carry out investigation into various accusations levelled against him.

Last time, he was summoned by the NAB on August 8, 2018. He was then handed over a questionnaire after which he was arrested yesterday. Aleem Khan was apprehended for owning assets beyond means. He has being facing multiple inquiries. He has been accused of being involved in offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd. He is also facing inquiries for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and for his alleged involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Edge Housing Society and Multan Road.

Khan is also facing charges of misusing his authority as general secretary of the Park View Housing Society.

In January last year, the accountability watchdog had sought record and details of offshore firms reportedly set up abroad by Aleem Khan and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

He is accused of starting a real estate business by investing tens of millions of rupees, and purchasing 900 kanals of land and a further 600 kanals of land through a firm set up for the purpose.