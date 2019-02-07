Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy on Wednesday seized about 2,000kg of hashish worth over $30 million during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the PN spokesperson, the cache of drugs was being transported via sea near Pasni, said a statement issued by the navy’s media wing.

The hoard was subsequently handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for disposal. It further said the operation was executed with “meticulous planning, constant surveillance and obtaining precise intelligence”.

“Pakistan Navy remains committed to its national and international obligations to maintain peace and order at sea”, it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy is poised to kick off its multi-nation naval exercise Aman 2019 that will help bring friendly navies together to achieve the aim of maritime cooperation and security.

46 countries have so far confirmed their intention to participate in the multi-nation drill. Pakistan has been hosting the multi-country naval drill ‘Aman’ since 2007. Twenty eight countries participated in the first exercise along with their ships, aircraft and observers.

These countries will send their ships, aircraft, Special Forces and marine troops. In addition, senior naval officers and other delegates will participate as observers.

Objectives of the exercise include projecting a positive image of Pakistan as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability, consolidating Pakistan Navy’s position in the regional maritime arena, enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies and displaying of united resolve against maritime terrorism and piracy.

The exercise would greatly help to forge greater exercise will enhance cooperation between the friendly navies and collaboration to tackle various kinds of maritime threats including terrorism, drugs smuggling, human trafficking, and disasters.