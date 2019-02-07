Share:

The incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday from Services Hospital in Lahore.

Foolproof security measures were taken to ensure safe shifting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

The PML-N Quaid for Life had refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and insisted to be taken back to jail. “I had already been shifted to PIC before being taken to Services Hospital,” Nawaz said.

“I don’t want to shift to PIC again as I have packed my luggage, shift me to the jail again,” Nawaz said to MS of the hospital.

Decision to shift Nawaz Sharif back to the jail was taken on the recommendations of the medical panel, formed to examine his deteriorated health.

Medical board constituted to check up on his health and other officials were trying to convince the ousted prime minister that he should be shifted to the PIC but he was reluctant to give in, said sources.

According to the medical board, Nawaz Sharif had minor cardiac issues and it was recommended to shift the former prime minister to such hospital where heart and other diseases’ treatment be available.

Earlier in the day, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and mother also met him at the hospital. Maryam Nawaz said her father’s health is better but she is still worried. Nawaz’s mother, Shamim Begum, prayed for both Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

The former premier was shifted to Services Hospital on February 3 and underwent various medical tests to ascertain severity of different diseases he is suffering from. The official said the tests had detected a stone in Sharif’s left kidney.

On February 6, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case on the basis of medical grounds till February 12.

Medical reports of former premier were presented in the court and IHC directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply regarding the case.

The petition had sought bail and suspension of Sharif’s sentence with a reasoning that he has been suffering from heart and kidney problems along with hypertension.

The accountability court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.