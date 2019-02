Share:

LAHORE:-Pakistan Cricket Board’s newly-appointed managing director assumed charge of his office at PCB’s headquarters at Gaddfi Stadium here Wednesday. Wasim would be introduced to PCB’s Borad of Governors (today) Thursday and would hold a press conference on Sunday next. After that he will travel to Dubai for attending the launching ceremony of HBL Pakistan Super League’s fourth edition and is supposed to formally start his working upon his return from Dubai.–Staff Reporter