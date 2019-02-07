Share:

Islamabad - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that the future of Pakistan was connected with an active, dynamic, research-based and proactive Parliament and these are the solid foundations of real democracy. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the National Assembly Strategic Plan Oversight Committee which is being held from February 5 to February 7 in Murree.

Thanking the participants of inaugural ceremony of the Strategic Plan 2019-2023, the Speaker said that formation of strategic plan was very important for all of us as it will determine the direction of National Assembly for the next five years. “We can achieve goals such as effective legislation, vibrant and active standing committees, comprehensive parliamentary diplomacy, and high quality research work by this plan”, he said.

Appreciating the services of 14th National Assembly for devising a comprehensive Strategic Plan 2014-18, he said that formation of Green Parliament, Establishment of SDGs Secretariat and Legislative Drafting Council, strengthening institutions like PIPS, and programmes like in-house training were the successful achievements of that plan.

Qaisar said that after resuming the portfolio as Speaker, he paid special attention towards re-activation of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Young Parliamentarians Forums and Parliamentary Friendship Groups. He expressed satisfaction over the establishment of Women Parliamentary Caucus and formation of 94 Parliamentary Friendship Groups. He also assured that the election of Young Parliamentarian Forum is going to be held shortly in collaboration with PIPS.

He assured his full support to the members of Strategic Plan 2019-2023 and said that their suggestions to strengthen the Parliament will be appreciated. He mentioned that implementing the suggestions put forth by members of the SPOC will be top priority of the National Assembly Secretariat. He expressed the commitment to convert the Parliament into modern professional organisation by discarding the traditional ways of working.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Ali Arbab, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Riaz Fatyana, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudary, Syed Naveed Qamar, Andleeb Abbas, Aisha Ghaus Pahsh, Munazza Hassan, Shahida Akhatar Ali, Mariyum Aurangzeb and senior officers of the National Assembly.