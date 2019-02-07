Share:

UAE (PR) - The Pakistani community residing in Abu Dhabi observed ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to reaffirm their resolute support and solidarity for the oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their just and indigenous struggle against illegal occupation and to condemn the human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces. Attended by Pakistanis as well as members of the Kashmiri community in the UAE, a function was held in this regard at the premises of Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi which was presided over by H.E. Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE. The messages from the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In his address, Ambassador Moazzam Ahmad Khan highlighted the significance of the day and reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmir people for their basic right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities.

The government of Pakistan has always forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at the international forums and called upon the United Nations and its member countries to play their role in resolving the decades old issue of Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris. Ambassador added that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. During the event, a documentary was shown depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir.

Students from Pakistan Community Schools also made speeches on the occasion. The brochures, posers, booklets and articles relevant to the occasion were distributed amongst the participants.

At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute.