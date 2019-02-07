Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has hinted at holding 10-year forensic audit of three hospitals in Karachi.

According to details, the premier contacted Sindh governor Imran Ismail and decided to constitute a board with the consultation of state minister for health for smooth running of the hospitals.

Making all three hospitals that include Jinnah Hospital, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) exemplary will be governor’s responsibility, he said.

PM has also announced to raise funds for these three hospitals and directed to form a five-member task force for improving the condition of the hospitals.