KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader MPA Nusrat Bano Seher Abbasi has demanded to form a joint investigation team (JIT) in murder of Rimsha Wassan, a teenage girl who allegedly murdered over honour.

Abbasi, who is also information secretary of her party, said they would continue to raise voice on this issue inside and outside the assembly. She said we fear that the arrested accused Zulfiqar Wassan might be freed due to political pressure from ruling party.

She criticised the performance of Sindh police and said had the police taken strict steps in past to check honour killings the life of innocent Rimsha could have been saved.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has praised the role of Khairpur police after the main accused in the Rimsha Wassan murder case surrendered himself to the police.

In a statement on Wednesday the PTI leader said despite of political influence, SSP Umer Tufail Khan played a crucial role, which is role model for all other police officers in Sindh.

He said police can obviously play a huge role in reducing crime if they are sincere to their duties and responsibilities.

He said Zulfiqar Wassan is involved in other cases of heinous crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and dacoities, adding that had the police take action against the accused earlier, Rimsha murder would never have happened.

He demanded and said that this case should be tried in anti-terrorism court; otherwise PTI would protest in the province.