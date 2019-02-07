Share:

Rawalpindi - Police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition which were being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Police have also arrested two weapon smugglers and registered a case against them, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)/SDPO Hassanabad Circle Azhar Khan at a press conference on Wednesday.

He was flanked by DSP CIA Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq Nahim, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Hassanabad City Syed Hamid Kazmi and other members of raiding team.

According to ASP, the police, on a tip off those smugglers might smuggle huge cache of weapons to Punjab, have beefed up security and placed special pickets in the area. He said during snap checking police spotted a suspicious Merhan car bearing registration number RL-281 coming from KPK. Police signalled the car to stop and during course of checking found weapons, he said.

The weapons seized by police included 25 pistols of 30 bore, Semi Automatic riffles 9 and 13550 rounds of different bores, ASP mentioned. Two accused were arrested who were identified as Madad Khan and Asghar Khan, against whom a case was also registered. Further investigation was on, he said.

Meanwhile, Rawat police arrested a gang of three fraudsters for impersonating government officials and imposing fine on shopkeepers for having faulty scales and weighing machines. A case was registered against the gang members under section of 420 of PPC, sources said.

A police spokesman told media that a gang of three fraudsters including Dr Chaudhry Tariq Niaz, Amir Shajan and Rizwan Akbar went to Kallar Syedan Road and started inspecting the shops and godowns in the area. He added the swindlers were impersonating as officials of Capital Measurement of Punjab government and checking scales and weighing machines in the shops and godowns.

“The fraudsters have been charming Rs 1500 as fee for repairing the scales and weighing machines,” he said.

He said the gang visited an iron godown located in Saghri Village where they ordered the owner Raja to get them inspected the scale.

However, the godown owner and other employees caught the troika and called Police. A police team headed by SI Javed reached at the godown and held the accused and shifted them to police station for further investigation. Later on, a court of law granted the accuse bail.

On the other hand, Civil Line police have arrested two dealers at Katcheri Chowk and recovered 2,500 kites and metal twines from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused. SHO PS Civil Line Mian Imran told media, police received information that two men are smuggling huge quantity of kites in the city from Peshawar.

On this, he said, a special picket was placed at Katcheri Chowk, where police team stopped a vehicle RIS-1429 and seized 2,500 kites and four metal twines. He said two accused namely Yasir Nawaz and Faheem Ahmed were arrested on the spot and case was registered against them.