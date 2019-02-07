Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sports Board organised women soccer and hockey matches to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Pakistan Sports Complex, Naseer Bunda and Jinnah Stadium respectively late Tuesday night. Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Administration, Mansoor Ahmed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, while DDG Technical and Training Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG Facilities, Agha Amjedullah, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussian, former PFF secretary information Rana Tanveer Javed, former RISJA secretary Shakir Abbasi, Young Rising Star Women Football team Chairman Giyas-ud-din Baloch and others were also present on the occasion and distributed prizes among the players and teams. In the hockey match played between Kashmir XI ladies and PSB XI ladies at Naseer Bunda hockey Stadium, Kashmir XI edge PSB XI 3-2 thanks to Shazia Ejaz, who scored a brace for the winners and was also involved in the third goal while Irum and Asifa scored a goal piece for the losers. Shazia put Kashmir XI ahead in the 11th minute and doubled her team’s advantage in the 23rd minute. Irum reduced the margin in the 43rd minute while Asifa levelled the match in the 53rd minute. But it was Shazia who proved to be the difference in both sides as she gave the pass to Sheen, who put the ball into PSB XI net in the dying moments of the match to give Kashmir XI deserving victory. In the ladies football match played at Jinnah Stadium, Kashmir XI beat PSB XI 2-1. Saira scored the opening goal for Kashmir XI in the 11th minute. Sidra equalised for the PSB in the 53rd minute. Rehana scored the winner in the 63rd minute to give Kashmir XI 2-1 victory.