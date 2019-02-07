Share:

The Accountability Court on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan .

NAB secured Aleem's physical remand till February 15 in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies. A day earlier, NAB had summoned the PTI leader in an ongoing probe against him and taken him into custody when he appeared at the accountability watchdog's office in Lahore.

NAB officials brought the PTI leader to the court amid tight security to seek his remand. The accountability court building was sealed off and contingents of police were deployed along the route.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, a NAB statement said his arrest was made in light of the Panama scandal investigation.

A NAB spokesman said that Aleem misused his authority as a lawmaker for his Parkview Housing Society. Aleem also has assets beyond his means in Pakistan and overseas.

The former Punjab minister is further accused of forming A and A Company to acquire 1,500 Kanals in Lahore and its outskirts. The accountability bureau spokesperson said Aleem did not provide a satisfactory response on the acquisition of this land.

NAB stated that during his 2005 and 2006 visit to UAE and UK, Aleem Khan made several offshore companies.

Soon after his arrest, Aleem resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the provincial chief minister.