SIALKOT:-The entire Sialkot region Wednesday received light rain, which remained continued intermittently. It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of clouds. The cold winds (coming from the icy alps of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) blew continuously, which made the weather much cold. Rain also halted the social, political and business activities in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas here.