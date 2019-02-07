Share:

Rawalpindi - The gang of armed robbers and vehicle lifters are on looting spree in the city depriving of the citizens cash, mobile phones, motorcycle and purses, said official sources on Wednesday.

While police have failed in netting the gang of armed robbers, something seeking strong attention of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan.

According to sources, an auto theft gang has pilfered Honda CD-70 bearing registration number RIO-2735, owned by Nawa-i-Waqt staffer Nauman Asghar, from the parking of the office. They said the police reached at the crime scene after the victim reported the matter to police. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle lifters with Police Station (PS) Cannt with no arrest or recovery so far.

Similarly, two armed dacoits snatched a purse from a female sitting in a car on Bank Road, they said. According to sources, a man arrived with his family for shopping in Saddar in his car. Leaving his wife sitting on front seat of car, the man walked in a shop along with his children when two dacoits riding on motorcycle appeared from somewhere and pointed gun on woman. They later on snatched her purse containing cash, mobile phone and gold and sped away towards Murree Road, sources said. Matter was reported to police.

In the third incident, two motorcycle riders attempted to snatch the car from profession of Allama Iqbal Open University at Sultanabad Main Street, within limits of PS Ratta Amral.

However, the dacoits managed to flee from scene after the owner showed resistance. In his complaint lodged with police, Prof Abdul Wajid told he was heading towards home when two culprits intercepted him and tried to snatch his car by showing him a dagger. He said he put off resistance on which the car snatchers managed to escape from scene. Police have begun investigation, they said.