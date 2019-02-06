Share:

SIALKOT-The bandits, robbers and outlaws Wednesday had a field day and they snatched two motorcycles, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees in several strikes in Daska City during the light rainy weather here.

Two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched a motorcycle and Rs.5000 in cash at gunpoint from local restaurant’s worker Mohsin Anwar near Ramzan Town Daska here.

Three unknown armed dacoits a motorcycle, Rs14,000 in cash and two mobile phones at gunpoint from Nadeem Akbar near Naanokey-Glotiyaan, Daska tehsil here. The accused fled away. Two armed dacoits snatched Rs15,000 in cash at gunpoint from a shopkeeper Ishaq Nazir near Reham Colony Daska City here.

Two unknown armed dacoits snatched gold ornaments and cash (worth of Rs0.3 million) at gunpoint from three women Amina, Khalida and Asma near Khalid Town Daska City. Police have registered separate cases, with no clue or arrest, in this regard.

Local people have expressed grave concern of the rising crime in Daska city and its outskirts. They alleged that the Daska police have miserably failed to trace out the culprits directly or indirectly involved in the growing dacoity, robbery and theft incidents in Daska. They said that police have allegedly put the people of Daska at the mercy of the criminals as well. Local traders have demanded early arrest of the culprits.