US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option." His statement came amid media speculation after White House National Security Adviser John Bolton was photographed holding a yellow notepad that read: "5,000 troops to Colombia” during a press briefing on new sanctions against Venezuela.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that military interference in Venezuela's internal affairs would be the "worst scenario", adding that such an intervention would have "catastrophic" consequences.

"We are worried that, according to incoming information, during this event, less attention was paid than was expected before when only Mexico and Uruguay took the corresponding initiative, the topic of dialogue, the topic of inter-Venezuelan reconciliation, would be given", Ryabkov said commenting on meetings by the contact group on Venezuela in Uruguay.

According to him, "it is premature to give assessments, but if the outcome of the event in Montevideo is perceived so that the balance… will shift towards pressure on the legitimate authorities in Caracas, this will only have to be regretted, because this could be another missed opportunity".

Russia is in contact with the EU, Caracas, and humanitarian organisations regarding the crisis in Venezuela, the deputy foreign minister stated.