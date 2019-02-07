Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company will launch a campaign titled ‘Sab Karengy Saaf Lahore’ in March, Managing Director Khalid Nazir said on Wednesday.

The MD said the LWMC would ‘utilise all resources to provide excellent cleanliness service to people’. He added March 29 would be observe as Cleanliness Day.

The company will make extraordinary arrangements to cleanse the city, he said, adding that all stakeholders would be taken onboard for making the campaign a success while special awareness activities would be launched in educational institutes, markets and residential areas.

PDP asked to speed up land

procurement for LDA city

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid on Wednesday directed the private development partners (PDP) for gearing up procurement of land for LDA City with a view to complete the housing scheme within the timelines set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He also directed the Lahore Development Authority for establishing a site office at the scheme within two days and deputing necessary staff for quickly finalising formalities in this regard.

Charing a meeting here to review the progress on LDA City, the provincial minister asked the development partners for providing a compact piece of land of reasonable size where work could be started for development of infrastructure, construction of road network as well as water supply and sewerage systems in the scheme. He asked the officers concerned of LDA for providing layout plan of phase one to the development partners so that they could identify the missing links and earmark for purchasing the pieces of land required for making a compact chunk of land for starting development works.

The minister warned that delay in allocation of plots to more than 9000 file holders could create trouble for the parties concerned. He further directed for extending the facility of accepting land to be presented by local land owners for the scheme in their individual capacity, without involving the development partners. Director General Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan informed that Supreme Court had given eight months’ time for completing this scheme. The timeline has commenced from 21st January, she added. She told that report about progress on the scheme would be regularly submitted to the Supreme Court every month.

“We are racing against time. Therefore, we need to leave no stone unturned for coming up to the expectations of the people and maintaining credibility of LDA by completing the project within minimum possible time,” she added. Additional Director General Urban Planning LDA Rana Tikka Khan informed the meeting that development partners had handed over possession of 243 kanals of land to LDA the other day.

They have presented documents of another 234 kanals of land for the scheme. He informed that focal persons for fast track registration of conveyance deed and execution of mutations had been got appointed in the office of sub registrar Nishter Town. Chief Engineer LDA, Mazhar Hussain Khan informed the meeting that applications for pre-qualification of contractors had been invited till the 16th of February for development of infrastructure in the `Development Area One’ spreading over 13 thousand kanals of land along butcher Khana distributary near Ferozepur Road.