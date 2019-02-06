Share:

New York-Among Pakistan’s leading fashion design house Sania Maskatiya is all set to return to the prestigious New York Fashion Week platform with its F/W 2019 collection as part of The Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers’ (CAAFD) long running tradition of introducing emerging designer showcases. Sania Maskatiya has been hand-picked by CAAFD, in collaboration with iFashion Network and in partnership with IMG and Pier 59 studios, to present their designs at NYFW F/W 2019.

Indeed, Sania Maskatiya is the first Pakistani Designer and Design House to showcase officially at the NYFW platform, having debuted last year at NYFW S/S19 with its dedicated western wear line, Sania Studio.

This February 2019, Sania Maskatiya will be showcasing its F/W 2019 luxe evening wear collection. The collection shimmers into the spotlight with iridescence. The energy and elegance of this landmark collection is encompassed through luxe fabrics in metallic shades.

Embodying elements both heritage and nouveau, this collection evokes a sublime subtlety featuring the signature Sania Maskatiya intricate embellishments and fusion silhouettes.

“2019 is turning out to be a milestone year for the Sania Maskatiya brand. We moved our Karachi Flagship store to a brand new location in Clifton in January 2019 and now, in February 2019, being the first Pakistani Fashion Design House to showcase at the prestigious NYFW, we are humbled and grateful to be a part of the NYFW sponsored program. It was a wonderful experience showcasing at CAAFD NYFW 2018 and we are excited to be representing our country again at NYFW F/W 2019.” said Sania Maskatiya on being part of the NYFW F/W 2019 platform.

CAAFD is known for its rigorous review process in choosing designers to showcase their work at NYFW and this is indeed big breakthrough for Pakistan’s Fashion Industry.Earlier this January 2019, Sania Maskatiya moved its Karachi Flagship Store to a brand new location at AC-5, Block 4, and Clifton. The new space has been conceptualized and curated by Strata Spaces.

The Sania Maskatiya brand is best known for its specialised, versatile prints, textile design based on pure textures, exceptional hues, and fine craftsmanship. The design house engages in some of the best craftsmanship in Pakistan, coming from generations of artisans who have specialized and perfected their craft. The brand is known for including rich textiles, fabric design and embroidery within their pieces. Sania Maskatiya has quickly become Pakistan's most lauded designer and most prized fashion export.