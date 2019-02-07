Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court disposed of 6,342 cases against institution of 6,407 cases leaving total pendency of 40,535 cases from the period of 01.09.2018 to 31.12.2018.

It was noted during a Full Court meeting held on Wednesday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

During the meeting, the Full Court discussed different strategies, ways and means to bring improvements in case management for effective and smooth functioning of the court and to review the performance of the Supreme Court in terms of dispensation of justice and disposal of cases.

The Full Court resolved that special Benches should be constituted to deal with different categories of cases, adjournments should be discouraged, appeals should be fixed in chronological order and reviews must be fixed in the next week subject to availability of author judges.

The Full Court also discussed agenda regarding video link connectivity between principal seat Supreme Court of Pakistan and its branch registries. It was resolved that e-court system should be established at principal seat Islamabad and its branch registries through application of latest video link connectivity within minimum possible period of time so as to facilitate lawyers to argue their cases from branch registries by availing this facility so as to minimise the backlog of cases at branch registries. The meeting also discussed different administrative and judicial issues relating to the internal working of the court.

At the beginning of the meeting, the judges congratulated the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan on elevation to highest judicial office.

The Chief Justice thanked the judges and expected healthy working relationship from judges for the cause of administration of justice. He also appreciated the judges commitment, devotion for the cause of dispensation of justice to public at large so as to redress their grievances and to provide relief to them.

The meeting was attended by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar Supreme Court also attended the meeting.