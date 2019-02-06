Share:

karachi-Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her husband, a renowned poet and lyricist, Javed Akhtar, will visit Karachi to attend a literary festival this month, which will pay tribute to Shabana's father, Kaifi Azmi.

The conference will be held at the Karachi Arts Council from February 23 to 24, a council PR representative confirmed that the Indian speakers ' visas should be processed soon.

Also attending are other Indian cultural figures, including academic Ali Ahmad Fatmi, who was an Urdu professor at the University of Allahabad and has written more than 15 books on Urdu language and literature. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar attended the Faiz Festival in Lahore earlier in November last year, where they said they were overwhelmed by Pakistan's people's warm welcome. "The love and respect we received during the visit will never be forgotten," they said. Shabana, for her part, has been an active supporter of Pak-India cultural exchange, and has previously said, “Film is the medium through which feeling of love can be generated among people of India and Pakistan. More films should be made through which message of love and peace is imparted, and there should be a joint collaboration between the nations."