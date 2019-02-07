Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said senior leadership of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should recuse himself from Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship and face ongoing corruption charges against him.

In a video message, he said, the PTI senior leadership in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed some important issues and overall political situation in the country.

The minister said the NAB on Wednesday arrested Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan and he, immediately, resigned from his post, which differentiates the PTI from other political parties' culture.

He said by resigning Aleem Khan had set a good trend, as he understands that he should face NAB without using influence of his official position. He proposed Shehbaz Sharif to adopt the same approach by resigning from PAC chairmanship. He said during the meeting, the issue of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) also came under discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leadership had stood against corruption during its 22-year long journey, he added.

Fawad said it was a struggle against corruption, not an individual fight. But it was clear that under the PTI and Imran Khan’s government no one would get NRO. There would be neither a deal, nor leniency and the cases pertaining to corruption would be taken to their logical end, he added.

He said the senior leadership meeting also expressed its serious concerns over functioning of PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif because after assuming the charge, he summoned NAB authorities and its officials and the way he exerted pressure on them, it became evident that Shehbaz and PML-N members were using PAC to shield themselves against corruption cases.

The minister said now, it was unacceptable that PML-N leadership was asking National Assembly speaker to make Saad Rafique as PAC member so that he could also get shelter against his pending corruption cases.

PTI NOT WORRIED ON ALEEM ARREST: VAWDA

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not worried on arrest of its leader Aleem Khan as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was, independently, performing its duty.

Before getting arrest, Aleem Khan resigned from his ministry, and now, he would face NAB case without building any pressure of his official position, Vawda said talking to a private news channel.

He said there was merely allegation against Aleem Khan and NAB was probing into the case. The PTI government would not accuse or use derogatory language against any state institution like Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz.

He said accountability should be held across the board against corrupt elements, adding all national institutions were working in their domains.

He said Aleem Khan would face the case and not excuse for medical treatment like Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is being allowed for medical treatment in the hospital on humanitarian grounds," he added.

Vawda said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was using all kind of facilities but the PTI leader would not demand for that.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Wednesday said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, being an accused, should resign as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan had set an example by tendering resignation as Punjab Minister for Local Government soon after he was detained by the National Accountability Bureau, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Aleem Khan had quit the office merely on an allegation, which had not been proved as NAB was still investigating the case.

He said the PTI government believed in an across the board transparent accountability and it was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

To a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was a competent person, who was ensuring good governance and running affairs of the province excellently.