KANDHKOT - Kashmore SSP Syed Asad Raza Shah held an open court Buxapur Town and listened to problems of the locals on Wednesday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the court. The locals raised dozens of issues including street crime, drug addiction and police violations.

SSP Asad Raza said that the aim of gathering was to improve police-public relations and to work in close coordination to improve security scenario. Such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support for better policing and would be conducted in future, he added. He said that police public cooperation always played a vital role in maintaining peace in the area.

However, the SSP assured all participants that police will put all possible efforts and their resources in resolving their genuine issues.