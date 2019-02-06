Share:

The arrest of Provincial minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has stirred the political scene of Pakistan. This will certainly impact how the accountability drive has been viewed for a long time now. After being unable to satisfy the NAB officials, he was arrested. Mainstream parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), have been accusing this drive of being selective. The countless arrests that NAB has been involved in, the institution invited the tag of selectivity. This arrest will begins setting the record straight; that accountability will be done without affiliations to parties.

A case originated against Aleem Khan in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan where he was being investigated for owning assets. These assets were beyond his cited sources of income and he has several cases opened up against him. One includes an offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd and for abusing his position as the general secretary of the Park View Housing Society and as a past member of the provincial assembly in connection to River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

Soon after the news spread of his arrest, provincial minister Aleem Khan submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Usman Buzdar. CM Buzdar accepted it right away. This is an act which should be commended; a voluntary resignation from a minister in response to a serious, and perhaps credible allegation, is the correct response. The principle of ministerial responsibility asks ministers to remove themselves from power after such allegation, and the fact the PTI is adhering to it is a welcome change from past practice. It was imperative that the government took a stand for the movement of accountability it started in the country and did not allow a conflict of interest to infiltrate it.

With an economy like this and an infant government at hand, PTI needs as many members as possible to steer the economy in the right direction. However, we have witnessed this feat before as well within the same party when Jehangir Tareen was disqualified, yet no completely disassociated from the party. This arrest reflects on the discipline amongst the party members. With such a huge task in their hands and an infant term in government, the institutions are functioning in a manner which is independent.